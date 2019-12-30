Decades Arcade in Charlottesville partners with Champion Brewing Company

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Just in time for the New Year, central Virginia’s largest arcade is partnering with one of Charlottesville’s most popular breweries. Owners say the goal is to provide a fantastic experience for both the young and the young at heart.
From pinball to Pac-Man and everything in between, there’s something for everyone at Decades Arcade.
"It really speaks to something about the 80s nostalgia. Just like that show, Stranger Things speaks to 80s nostalgia. This is, for me 80s nostalgia. This is taking me right back to being a kid,” Lisa Woolfork, who lives in Charlottesville, said.
Now central Virginia’s largest arcade is stepping up its offerings by partnering with Champion Brewing Company.
Arcade Guardian Laura Hayslett says it’s been a long time coming. “People are quite excited. Our Facebook page got so, so much traffic over that. So many comments, people were excited, and people were tagging everybody.”
The arcade on Carlton Road already shares storage space with Champion making teaming up an obvious choice. A barcade experience something many of Decades Arcade fans have been asking for quite some time.
"We have been here before, actually for an adult event where a bunch of friends got together and played pinball and video games, so I’m really glad to hear they’re going to be partnering with Champion to introduce more adult beverages,” Woolfork said.
Thursday now marks ‘Adults Only Night’ for players 18 and up. For those looking for family fun without the booze? Sunday is ‘Family Fun Day’ at the arcade.
Decades Arcade is celebrating its partnership with Champion by ringing in the New Year with its first-ever New Year’s Eve party. Gamers of all ages are welcome on December 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Then from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. the arcade is open to those ages 21 and up.
