Crews making repairs to Staunton road

STAUNTON, VA. (WVIR) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Staunton.
The intersection of Greenville Avenue and South New Street had to be closed off to traffic while crews made repairs Monday, December 30.
The city’s Public Works Department says it’s not clear what caused the break, which occurred sometime Sunday.
Businesses and homes in the immediate area may experience a disruption in their water service until repairs are finished Monday afternoon.
Detours are in place around the scene.
