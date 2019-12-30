Crews making repairs to Staunton road

Crews making repairs to Staunton road
By Tara Todd | December 30, 2019 at 11:59 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 12:26 PM

STAUNTON, VA. (WVIR) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Staunton.

The intersection of Greenville Avenue and South New Street had to be closed off to traffic while crews made repairs Monday, December 30.

Crews working to repair a water main in downtown Staunton.
Crews working to repair a water main in downtown Staunton. (Source: WVIR)

The city’s Public Works Department says it’s not clear what caused the break, which occurred sometime Sunday.

Businesses and homes in the immediate area may experience a disruption in their water service until repairs are finished Monday afternoon.

Detours are in place around the scene.

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.