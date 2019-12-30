Charlottesville mom enters guilty pleas in baby’s death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville mother is pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of her 20-month-old son.
Twenty-six-year-old Nydia Love Lee appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, December 30. She was originally charged with second-degree murder back on August 5.
Monday, Lee entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter, as well as felony child abuse.
Authorities maintained that Lee accidentally killed her son during an act of child abuse back on January 10, 2018. However, it was revealed in court Monday that medical experts had found evidence that the baby had suffered from broken ribs and a fractured right arm in the months before his death.
Investigators determined the cause of death to be abusive head trauma, saying the injuries were similar to those seen in roll-over vehicle accidents.
Lee is set to be sentenced on March 31, 2020, and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
