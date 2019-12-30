Augusta County District Courts Building floods due to pipe burst

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - Augusta County’s District Courts Building is suddenly shut down until after the New Year. A burst pipe is causing problems.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin closed his offices after an employee came in on Monday morning to find standing water in many of the rooms. The pipe burst on the fourth floor and soaked right down to the first floor. Crews were hard at work to dry it out.
"We've had really extensive damage. This morning, I mean we were physically gathering files and other important things. We gathered and all that stuff off the floor but we don't know yet what was broken and what wasn't,” Martin said.
Martin says he does believe the records and documents are safe. The courthouse is expected to re-open on January 2.
