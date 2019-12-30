Albemarle County Sheriff Chan Bryant takes oath of office

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office was founded when Thomas Jefferson was only two-years-old. In all that time, it’s never had a woman hold the top spot. Now it does.
There's a new sheriff in Albemarle County and her name is Chan Bryant.
"It hasn't sunken in yet. So everybody's teasing me saying when is it's going to sink in and I can't answer that,” Bryant said.
Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers, Bryant took the oath of office on Monday inside Albemarle County Circuit Court.
In Albemarle, the sheriff’s office is responsible for courtroom security, inmate transport, and serving legal paperwork, among other things.
"My first priority is to get my command staff up and running and hire two new deputies,” Bryant said.
Bryant is the first woman to hold the position. She has more than two decades of experience and was most recently chief deputy.
"That part I don’t care about. It was something that wasn’t brought up in my campaign because it was more about the experience than it was the fact about me being female,” Bryant said.
The Democrat will oversee 19 full time and four-part time deputies as well as a Reserve Division of 60-sworn volunteers.
"It’s being more involved in the community so after hopefully we won't have a bad winter, after that it's doing community events as my top priority,” Bryant said.
The Clerk of the Circuit Court also swore in all sheriff’s deputies and reserve deputies.
Sheriff Bryant selected T.D. Layman as her new chief deputy. He’s worked with the office for more than a decade.
