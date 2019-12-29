UVa women’s basketball falls 61-51 at Georgia Tech in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Senior Jocelyn Willoughby scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but the Virginia women’s basketball team lost 61-51 at Georgia Tech on Sunday.
The game was the first ACC contest of the season for both teams.
The Yellow Jackets took control of the match with a 16-0 run spanning halftime, and the Cavaliers were never able to get closer than six-points in the 2nd half.
Willoughby recorded her sixth double-double of the season, while freshman guard Shemera Williams and senior forward Lisa Jablonowski each scored 10 points.
Virginia (5-7, 0-1 ACC) will be back in action at home against North Carolina on Thursday.
