UVa Football beach party

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The UVa football team wrapped up its second practice in Florida Saturday at about 2pm and headed to the beach.
The team is staying at a beautiful ocean front hotel just south of Fort Lauderdale.
The “Beach Party” was a way for the players to have some fun away from football with their families right outside their hotel.
Many of the players splashed in the waves of the ocean. The surf was pretty good on this day.
Others played basketball, paddleball and volleyball.
Virginia plays Florida Monday in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens.
