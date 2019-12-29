Tiger Fuel company investing in employee wages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Tiger Fuel Company is taking a big step forward to pay its workers more by investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages.
The petroleum product distributor owns multiple convenience stores called the market in central Virginia, as well as several car washes.
About 170 employees at the markets of Tiger Fuel are receiving on average an 11 percent pay increase. In order to make these raises possible the company is investing more than 300,000 dollars in wages per year.
"People spend a lot of time at work and you know for folks looking or for employers out there it’s really important to create a holistic program for people to know that it’s not just a job it’s an opportunity for a career and to be a part of a family,” said HR director Ryan Whitlock.
President Gordon Sutton believes his employees hard work should be reflected in their paycheck.
"It’s important for us to make that investment in our people and make sure that we are doing everything we possibly can to recruit retain the best people in the market," said Sutton.
The company was recently named one of the best places to work in Charlottesville by C-Biz magazine.
