Scottsville man creates first responder tribute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Jack Maxwell from Scottsville is thanking first responders through his holiday lights display. He hand made all of the decorations to honor the current and fallen heroes.
Some members of the Albemarle County police department stopped by to see it for themselves. Maxwell says he wanted to pay tribute to first responders because he feels they do not receive enough recognition for their service to the community.
“They really appreciated it I had one person come here twice broke down in tears when they saw the crosses behind me," said Maxwell.
Maxwell says he plans to continue the tradition and find ways throughout the year to honor first responders.
