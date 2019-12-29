Salvation Army encourages after holiday giving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville's Salvation Army is asking the community to keep up the giving spirit even after the holidays are over.
This year the organization rolled out new electronic donation methods. They received around 1,500 dollars from the dip jar, where people use swipe their cards instead of cash. They will have the results of the mobile pay methods in January.
Major Walter Strong wants to remind people just because the giving season ended does not mean the need goes away.
"The kettles did real well this year considering the fact that we had 6 less days than last year because thanksgiving falling late but kettles did very well this year we didn't quite make our goal but we got close," said Strong.
It’s not too late to give. The deadline to able to write off a tax-deductible donation to a nonprofit this year is December 31st.
