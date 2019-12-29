Off and on rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A large storm system extending from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes will spread showers and even thunder possible through Monday morning. Temperatures will also rise through Monday. April-like weather to start the week. An average of a half inch of rain expected east of the Blue Ridge. A little less for the Shenandoah Valley.
There’s a small chance for severe weather east of Route 15 Monday. Mainly for I-95 and the Richmond metro and south to northeast North Carolina.
Cooling and drying Monday night and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Another storm system arrives by late week. It will bring another dose of rainfall.
Sunday: Clouds, drizzle and a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday night: Rain showers with temperatures slowly rising through the 50s and lower 60s by dawn.
Monday: Rain showers and even thunder possible for the first half of the day. Breezy and warmer as the showers exit in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy to party cloudy. High 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday night: Clearing, cooling and drying. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday night: Fair sky and chilly as we ring in the New Year. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Low near 30 degrees.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 40.
Friday: Rain arrives. Highs upper 50s to 60 degrees. Rain Friday night. Lows mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Mainly in the morning. It looks drier for the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
