Irish Sessions in Charlottesville seeking new home, as Tin Whistle Irish Pub closes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Another familiar Charlottesville bar will also be closing its doors in 2020.
You will have to go elsewhere to find your shepherd's pie or hear classic Irish tunes. Tin Whistle Irish Pub will be closing on January 1st.
When it opened in 2014, owner Jaclynn Dunkle made it her mission for the pub to be a home for Irish music and culture
“I've always loved Irish music,” Dunkle explained. “Chatting with some of the musicians after a while, and we thought that this town really needed a good Irish pub
“The Irish pub is central to a community and that’s what Irish music is all about,” Musician Matthew O’Donnell said. “For the last few years, this has really been the home base of Irish music in Charlottesville.”
Since its doors opened, Tin Whistle, which is named for a traditional British and Irish instrument, has been the home of one of Irish music's time-honored traditions: the Irish “session.”
“An Irish session is a gathering that has a whole lot of history,” O’Donnell said. “It goes back many generations before me that's just a gathering of people who will play a lot of the standard and traditional Irish tunes, jigs, reels and polkas.”
With the pub closing, the hunt is on for a new home for the weekly sessions.
“That’s going to be the saddest part of being shut down,” Dunkle said. “Where are they going to go?”
Wherever the sessions land, the musicians say the new home will have big shoes to fill.
“We’re still gonna be playing Irish music everywhere we can,” O’Donnell said. “But I doubt there will be a place quite like this that will be able to gather together and really call home."
Dunkle says she is trying to find a new location for Tin Whistle. Where, and when, it would open remains to be seen. The Pub will be open Tuesday night to celebrate the memories made, and ring in the New Year, one last time.
