‘Hoos hope to make history at Orange Bowl

“I had them stand in a team meeting a couple days ago before we left Charlottesville and each one that stood, they are the pioneers of this era of UVA football,” says Mendenhall. “They were a part of 2-10. They were a part of the first bowl game, or going to the first bowl game that anyone on this roster had ever been to when we played against Navy. They were a part of the win against South Carolina last year in that bowl game and now they are a part of the Orange Bowl. I think they are proud of their accomplishments but I’ve also heard comments to our first-years, it’s not right that you are starting with the Orange Bowl and we started 2-10. There’s a message being sent to them like they’re soft, because they are not having to go through what they went through. They are saying it in a teasing way and a self-confirming way that we’ve helped this so you don’t have to go through that phase.”