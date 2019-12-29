‘Hoos hope to make history at Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Virginia will play Florida for the first time since 1959 when the teams meet in Monday’s Orange Bowl.
Virginia (9-4) will be aiming for its first 10-win season in 30-years.
Both UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall and Florida head coach Dan Mullen posed for pictures after a joint press conference Sunday.
Both coaches said these bowl games often come down to who wants to win it more.
Mendenhall says his seniors deserve the credit for advancing the program into a big-time bowl game.
“I had them stand in a team meeting a couple days ago before we left Charlottesville and each one that stood, they are the pioneers of this era of UVA football,” says Mendenhall. “They were a part of 2-10. They were a part of the first bowl game, or going to the first bowl game that anyone on this roster had ever been to when we played against Navy. They were a part of the win against South Carolina last year in that bowl game and now they are a part of the Orange Bowl. I think they are proud of their accomplishments but I’ve also heard comments to our first-years, it’s not right that you are starting with the Orange Bowl and we started 2-10. There’s a message being sent to them like they’re soft, because they are not having to go through what they went through. They are saying it in a teasing way and a self-confirming way that we’ve helped this so you don’t have to go through that phase.”
