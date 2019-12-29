The end of 2019 is a tough one for businesses in Charlottesville as a few more are closing their doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The end of 2019 is a tough one for businesses in Charlottesville as the city is continuing to see more brick and mortar stores close up shop. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza closed its doors on December 23 and Urban Outfitters on the downtown mall will close January 5. This comes after several places including Hardywood Brewery and Sugar Shack announced closures.
The city of Charlottesville wants area businesses to know there are resources available. Hollie Lee with Charlottesville’s Economic Development Office says, “we have a grant program, it’s one of the only grant programs for for-profit businesses in the area. that’s for existing businesses and we recently added a part to that where if you’re a start up business you can also apply.”
The city also has a low interest rate loan program and offers to help set up hiring events for employers.
