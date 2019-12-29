Downtown Mall bars prepare for New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and downtown mall businesses are getting ready for the huge crowds that will be celebrating the New Year in Charlottesville.
Commonwealth Sky Bar and Restaurant and Draft Taproom are preparing for people to bring in the New Year with them. Both businesses say New Year’s Eve tends to be one of the busiest nights of the year for them.
Commonwealth Sky Bar and Restaurant is hosting a two story celebration. Draft Taproom is hosting a New Year’s Eve dance party.
Even with all of the celebrating, the bars are also putting an emphasis on safety.
"It’s not worth it and we see that a lot in our industry its definitely important to stay safe hang out with us until you're good to drive or take an Uber home," says Draft Taproom event manager Lauren Black.
"Don’t drink and drive Uber and Lyft are your best friends on New Year’s," says Bar manager McCraigan True.
If you need a ride home after a night out on New Year’s Eve, many ride share services offer special discount codes to make sure everyone gets home safely.
