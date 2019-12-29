Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation trip to Ghana departs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - More than a dozen travelers are on their way Charlottesville’s sister city in Ghana.
Sunday morning, they bundled into a bus headed for Washington D.C., and from there to Winneba.
For many, it is their first time visiting Africa. For some, it is their first time out of the country. This year, the trip has an even more special meaning. Ghana has declared this as the year of return, the 400th anniversary of slaves being taken from Africa to the United States.
“It's a call that Ghana put out to people who were part of the diaspora, to come home to Ghana, even if you weren't technically from there,” Richard Morris, one of the trip attendees, said. “One of the things that I don't know is, is where I come from. And so this will be the closest connection to my place of origin, that I ever experienced."
Travelers say that they know the trip will be a culture shock, and anticipate differences in language, customs, and more. However, they say they look forward to finding out more about what they have in common, too.
"I am an urban gardener,” Morris explained. “I'm hoping to make some connections with growers in Ghana and sit and talk and maybe get out into some gardens and and sort of have that connection over the ocean, you know from from continent to continent and talk that common language of growing."
The Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation organized the trip. They plan to send another group to Ghana in April 2020.
