Virginia lawmakers ready Equal Rights Amendment ratification push

Five states have also rescinded their support for the amendment after originally voting to ratify it. However, it’s unclear whether or not states can constitutionally do so. Multiple times throughout history, states that have voted for, and then rescinded, amendments have still been counted towards the final ratification total. This was the case for the 14th, 15th and 19th amendments. Constitutional experts have stated that states’ original support for ratification is binding, and rescinding that support later is not valid.