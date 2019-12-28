University of Virginia’s Campbell Hall added to the Virginia landmarks register

After the war, in 1883 Henrico County purchased the Dabbs property for an almshouse for county paupers and inmates, closing it 1924. In 1941, the county converted the house to offices and a police station. During the Cold War, in 1965 the county installed behind Dabbs House an underground emergency operating center—the first of its kind in Virginia built by a local government—that could be accessed from a rear addition to the house. Since 2005, the building has functioned as a museum and visitor center. Architectural features of the building’s 1820s–1860s section, the ca. 1883 addition, and the 1941 and 1952 wings by noted area architect Edward F. Sinnott Sr., all still exhibit their period design and craftsmanship.