Saturday will feature the best weekend weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Warmer than average weather this weekend. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend. It will be the mildest and driest day.
A large storm system developing over the Plains will head east and give us rain showers and drizzle Sunday. Temperatures a little lower. A southwest wind will boost temperatures to the 60s on Monday.
Cooling and drying Monday night and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Another storm system arrives by late next week. It will bring another dose of rainfall.
Saturday: Early patchy fog. Clouds and hazy sun. Mild this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Dry for most areas. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Clouds, drizzle and a few showers developing. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday night: Rain showers with temperatures steady or slowly rising through the 50s.
Monday: Rain showers for the first half of the day. Breezy and milder. Highs in the 60s.
Monday night: Clearing, cooling and drying. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday night: Fair sky and chilly as we ring in the New Year. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Low near 30 degrees.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 40.
Friday: Rain arrives. Highs upper 50s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.