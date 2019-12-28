Rainy weather soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - It was unseasonably mild Saturday with temperatures at least 20 degrees above average for late December!
A large storm system developing over the Plains will head east and give us rain showers and drizzle Sunday. Temperatures will be lower. Still mild for this time of year however. A southwest wind will boost temperatures to the 60s, if not 70 degrees on Monday.
Cooling and drying Monday night and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Another storm system arrives by late week. It will bring another dose of rainfall.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Dry for most areas. Lows in the 40s. Patchy fog late. Light east breeze.
Sunday: Clouds, drizzle and a few showers developing. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday night: Rain showers with temperatures steady or slowly rising through the 50s.
Monday: Rain showers for the first half of the day. Breezy and warmer. High 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday night: Clearing, cooling and drying. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday night: Fair sky and chilly as we ring in the New Year. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Low near 30 degrees.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 40.
Friday: Rain arrives. Highs upper 50s. Rain Friday night. Lows mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs upper 50s.
