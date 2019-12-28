Quarterback Bryce Perkins preparing for biggest game of Cavalier career

BOCA RATON, FL (WVIR) - In Boca Raton, Byce Perkins is preparing for the biggest game of his college career.
Perkins has started every game for Virginia over the past two seasons, with a record of 17-9, and leading the 'Hoos to the Orange Bowl for the first time ever.
Senior wide receiver Joe Reed says, “Bryce has been a program changer. Some guys are game changers but he has changed the program. He’s a great leader, he’s poised in the huddle and he’s an even better friend.”
“I know this group was special,” says Perkins, “the things that we’ve accomplished and accomplishing. I never knew we could do it this fast, and I never knew how much I would be a part of it in terms of investing emotionally and mentally.”
Perkins is just one of two players in the country who has passed for over three-thousand yards and rushed for over 700 yards.
Senior wide receiver Hasise Dubois says, “He’s a magician to my eyes. In certain instances, another quarterback would be sacked and the play would be over, but with Bryce you never know. He’s always breaking tackles and extending plays.”
Offensive coordinator Robert Anae says, “Seldom do you have a kid come in and from Day One and command a leadership presence, and he’s a soft spoken kid.”
Perkins broke two UVa records earlier this month in the ACC championship game. He now holds Virginia’s single-season record for passing yards, and Perkins is now Virginia’s all-time rushing leader by a quarterback.
“My records are a testament to everyone’s hard work,” says Perkins. “My records are their records. We have single-season records and we have career records. It’s because of them that I’m able to be here standing here today.”
Sophomore center Victor Oluwatimi says, “I always tell people he’s one of the most humble people I know and if I was as good as he is, I don’t know if I’d be as humble. He keeps everybody loose. He plays the game with a lot of passion and a lot of heart and he has fun while doing it.”
If Virginia has any chance of upsetting Florida on Monday, they’ll need Perkins to be at his best.
“I just try to go out there and play my game,” says Perkins. “I don’t really feel too much pressure. I really just go out there and focus on being one of 11.”
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.