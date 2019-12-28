Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5
A small plane crash in Lafayette, La. on Saturday killed at least five people, an official said. (Source: Acadian Ambulance/CNN)
December 28, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 2:34 PM

(AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff, killing five people.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the two-engine Piper Cheyenne went down about a mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday morning.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the plane caught fire after it crashed and that the flames fully engulfed a car nearby.

Trahan says four people were brought to the hospital: one from the plane, one on the ground and two post office employees.

He says their conditions are unknown.

Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.