Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5

(AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff, killing five people.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the two-engine Piper Cheyenne went down about a mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday morning.
Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the plane caught fire after it crashed and that the flames fully engulfed a car nearby.
Trahan says four people were brought to the hospital: one from the plane, one on the ground and two post office employees.
He says their conditions are unknown.
Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane.
