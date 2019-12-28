JMRL hosts snowball fight Saturday afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The weather outside is far from frightful but people at Jefferson Madison Regional Library still found a way to have a good ole fashioned snowball fight. Central library hosted the snowball fight indoors Saturday afternoon using makeshift snowballs.
While the activity is not centered around reading directly, the goal of activities like this are to increase kid's love of books. JMRL Librarian Jacqui Dempsey-Cohen says, "A love of books begins with a number of things: one is parents reading to children, but also children associating books with positive experiences."
Central library is hosting a Countdown to Happy Noon year Tuesday at 11 am. It will include dancing, games, crafts and a balloon drop at Noon.
