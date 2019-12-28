Community Bikes gifts cycles to kids in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - If Santa could not fit a bike for your little one in his sleigh this Christmas, one group is here to pick up the slack.
Community Bikes hosted a Christmas giveaway for kids in need of bicycles. The store regularly gives away bikes to children. This week they wanted to make sure every child who asked for a bike this Christmas was able to get one.
"Well, we made a deal with Santa, where you know it’s hard for him to carry everything on a sleigh,” Community Bikes manager Fox Ware said. “So, much as we can you know we were picking up the slack for what he couldn’t carry and making sure the kids that wanted bikes that didn’t get them on Christmas Day
The program also provides kids receiving bikes with helmets and safety reflector stickers. The event continues next Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.