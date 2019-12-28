Albemarle County Schools are losing out on millions from the state due to one key distinction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County is one of the more expensive areas to live in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Despite high costs, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors say the county is losing out on key funding from the state for things like education because it's not designated as a "cost to compete area." Supervisors say they've had to raise taxes in order to pay for educational expenses that would be covered by the state if Albemarle was designated a "cost to compete" or "high cost area".
Albemarle County Board of Supervisor Ann Mallek says, "we do have the statistics in our area to show that we have a cost of living difference and this would help a lot when it comes to funding the teacher salaries and education expenses from the state formula." Mallek says county schools have missed out on millions. "This year is a cut of 8.2 million dollars just to the Albemarle County Schools in the current budget.
Albemarle County Board of Supervisor Diantha H. McKeel says over the past ten years, the share of Albemarle County Public Schools revenue has seen a five percent jump in local funding, meaning tax payers in the county are picking up the bill in lieu of funding from the state.
Mallek says she and other Supervisors are likely to ask the Virginia General Assembly during the upcoming session to once again consider making Albemarle County a “cost to compete” area.
