Video by the Lake in Fluvanna County prepares to close in January

FLUVANNA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Going to rent a movie can bring nostalgic feelings for many, but that isn’t helping one of the last video rental stores in central Virginia stay open. With the changing times, Video by the Lake in Fluvanna County has decided to close its doors come the New Year.
Video by the Lake has helped provide thousands of movie memories for people in Fluvanna County for almost 30 years. However, the family-run operation says it’s time to focus on each other instead of business.
Stepping into Video by the Lake is almost like stepping back in time.
"Come pick something off the shelf and into your hand. It’s great,” Owner Jonathan Wills said.
Video by the Lake in Fluvanna County is one of the last of its kind, a locally operated video rental store.
"It wasn’t the kid’s eyes that got big it was the parent’s eyes because they remember going into certain stores and renting movies. It was really cool to bring that nostalgia back into this day and age where you can honestly sit on your couch or your computer and pull a movie up,” Wills said.
However, with the digital age, came hard times for the family-run operation, which announced earlier in the month they would be closing the doors for good in 2020.
"Over the years we’ve had our battles of course with Netflix and Redbox and the streaming Hulu and all that, and we’ve held in there, unfortunately, this summer stuff started happening business-wise,” Wills said.
Neighbors say they're sad to see the community staple go.
"For him to be around this long says a lot for him and a lot for the community. It’s kind of nostalgic to see it go, and it’s the change of the times too. Everything is digital but it’s nice to say I’m going to go rent a movie and get it and don't have to worry about internet connection,” Ed and Denise Lauterbach, neighbors of Video by the Lake, said.
Wills says he's seen his friendly competition get smaller over the years. “We really held our ground and worked our best to stay open even when other big companies and some smaller companies closed up."
Now the store is hoping to pass along the DVDs that kept their customers coming back for more for so many years at a discounted rate. In hopes, they each get to have their own little piece of Video by the Lake.
"Even though we're leaving, we still want to take care of our customers,” Wills said.
Video by the Lake will be open and selling all its remaining videos until they sell out and will officially close its doors on January 31.
