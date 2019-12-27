UVa football team arrives in Florida for Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - It was a warm greeting from the folks in South Florida.
Oranges for the men set to play in the Orange Bowl.
The ’Hoos stepped off the plane Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale into 70 degree weather.
Senior quarterback Bryce Perkins says, “Seeing all this, it really makes you feel like we’re finally here. All offseason we’ve been practicing, and it’s felt like fall camp all over again. We’ve been anxious to get here and compete. After a loss in the ACC championship, we’re eager to get back here and play football again.”
Senior cornerback Bryce Hall says, “It’s beautiful weather down here, that’s the first thing you notice when you get off the plane. We know the Orange Bowl is an amazing tradition, watching it and seeing all the teams play in it. I love Miami.”
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall adds, “The reality that this is happening, we are here. It’s one thing to practice in Charlottesville, and go through Christmas together, and manage all we’ve had. It’s another thing to arrive on site and the urgency is already different.”
The 'Hoos will be treated like royalty.
The team will stay at a beautiful ocean-front hotel right on the beach.
Perkins says, “Just making sure when it’s time for practice and meetings we’re dialed in and focused. It’s ok to have fun during the team activities, we know we are going to be busy this whole week. When it’s time for football, we have to make sure our mind is in the right place.”
Hall adds, “We are all grown men, and I think the coaches have made it clear as to why we are here. We’re a responsible group of young men and we know what to do.”
