Rain finally returns over the weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - It’s another gorgeous day here in Central VA! We’ll see more clouds than yesterday, but will still be able to enjoy pleasant temperatures in the lower 60s. Tomorrow, the current weather pattern will continue with a mix of sun and clouds with highs remaining above average.
Changes come on Sunday as a system coming out of the Southwest United States heads our way. Rain from this system will arrive by Sunday afternoon. The heaviest and steadiest rain will likely occur overnight Sunday to early Monday. Some showers will linger during the day on Monday before exiting. Around a half inch to an inch of rain is expected from this event.
Dry skies return on Tuesday of next week. The weather will be quiet for any New Year’s Eve or Day celebrations. Temperatures will be cooler, but still a little above average.
Today: Partly cloudy, mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: A dry start. Rain arriving later in the day. Heavier rain at night. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Early rain. Very mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday, New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs near 50.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
