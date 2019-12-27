Multiple fire agencies respond to blaze in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Multiple fire agencies responded to a blaze in Louisa County on Thursday. Crews arrived on the scene at Audreys Lane around 4 p.m. to find two cars, an RV, a jet ski and an acre of wooded area engulfed.
No one was hurt, but units from Louisa County, Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, Trevilians, and Mineral worked to extinguish the flames for over an hour.
The cause is still being investigated but officials believe it was started by a nearby burn pile that was still lit.
