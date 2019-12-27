Mild Temps for December Continue. Rain later Sunday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Mild late December weather continues as we move into the weekend. Rain returns later on Sunday.
Some areas of fog developing overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Another mild day Saturday, highs in the low 60s, with sun and clouds.
On Sunday, cloudy with some showers developing during the afternoon, highs in the 50s. A more widespread rain is expected as we move into Sunday night and early Monday. It will turn even warmer Monday, ahead of the next cold front, with highs well in the 60s. Some scattered showers may still linger into the afternoon. Currently, rain amounts of a half inch or more expected through Monday.
Drier and cooler, more seasonable temperatures return by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The weather quiet for Tuesday New Year Eve or Wednesday New Year Day celebrations. Late night and early morning temperatures colder.
Another storm system looks to impact the East coast, as we move into late next week, with more rain.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy. Rain showers arriving later in the day. Steadier rain at night. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: AM Rain, few showers may linger into PM. Very mild. Highs in mid 60s.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. New Year’s Eve night: Clear and colder, temps in the 30s.
Wednesday, New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Late showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Cloudy, showers. Highs low 50s.
