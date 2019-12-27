Job seekers applying for new businesses coming to Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - Aramark Corporation is looking to hire a slew of people for several soon-to-open businesses in Albemarle County.
The corporation held a job fair at Virginia Career Works Friday, December 27. Plenty of people showed up to fill out an application for about 150 positions.
Aramark is set to open six stores at Fifth Street Station in the coming months:
- BurgerFi and Wing Zone near the end of January
- Auntie Anne’s, Caribou Coffe, and Pei Wei in early February
- Chickie and Pete’s sometime in March
The company is hiring for all sorts of positions including food-service workers, cooks, leads, and baristas.
"It's one overall company that has six different franchises for all these eating establishments, and so they can manage it much easier, more efficient that way,” Virginia Career Works Manager Thomas Gillette said. “They can also have their people move from place to place."
Aramark plans to hold another job fair at CitySpace in Charlottesville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 7.
