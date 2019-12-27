First Night Virginia preparations are underway and they need your help

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Preparations are well underway for First Night Virginia. One of the oldest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country is looking forward to good weather, but also in need of a little help.
Come New Year’s Eve, the Downtown Mall will be packed with revelers ready to ring in 2020. However, for First Night Virginia to happen, organizers say they need you.
The 38th annual First Night Virginia celebration is quickly approaching. Second-oldest in the country, the family-friendly and alcohol-free event promotes community arts as a way to ring in the New Year.
The event has evolved over the years and is now concentrated in and around Charlottesville's Downtown Mall. From African and Irish music to a bubble wrap stomp, organizers say first night offers more than 40 performances over the course of the night.
First Night Virginia’s president, Drake Van de Castle, says wrist band prices go up Saturday night, so get them now. He’s also putting out a call for more than two dozen additional volunteers to manage between 4,000 and 5,000 expected revelers.
"Typically the volunteers, you are checking wrist bands at a venue or you're helping us with wristband sales. No lifting, very light. Usually sitting. There may be some standing but we try to keep it easy,” Van de Castle said.
First Night Virginia in conjunction with the Virginia Blood Services and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on New Year’s Eve. That will happen at First Night headquarters at the Omni Hotel, running from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
If you donate blood, you get a free wristband.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.