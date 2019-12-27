Charlottesville police investigate stolen 1968 Apache pop-up camper

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville family is asking the community to help return one of their prized possessions. On Friday, Charlottesville police investigated the odd theft case.
Colleen Herndon was devastated after waking up the day after Christmas to find out someone stole her family’s pop-up camping trailer from right outside their home in the middle of the night.
The Herndon’s have owned the 1968 Apache pop-up trailer for more than 20 years. Colleen says it was the day after Christmas when her husband was getting ready to leave for work that he noticed it missing from its parking spot right in front of their Belmont Neighborhood home.
They believe someone took it between 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday. The camper trailer is army/olive green with a silver top, parts of the ‘a’ and ‘p’ in Apache are partially gone and the tires are dry-rotted.
Colleen says her family made a lot of memories with the trailer. “We went camping a lot when the kids were young and it was always nice it was almost like it was a friend. I just really hate to kind of see it if someone just takes it just to tear it up or put in scrap that’s just sad because we really did use it to camp in.”
If you spot the missing camper trailer you are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department.
