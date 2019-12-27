Bond again denied for man accused of abducting Louisa Co. teen

It was revealed in court Friday that Lynch admitted during an interrogation to being intimate with the teen on several occasions, and that he was in love with her. Prosecutors also said Lynch had made plans ahead of time: Texting misleading plans of running away with the teen to West Virginia in case someone tried to look for them. Evidence suggested that Lynch planned to instead hide at a vacant property in Louisa County. Law enforcement - which included the FBI, Virginia State Police, and sheriff’s deputies - had focused much of the search efforts to Louisa and Hanover counties.