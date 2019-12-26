Police find 14-year-old believed to be connected to Tessa Majors’ murder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Investigators in New York City say a 14-year-old sought in connection with the killing of a Barnard College student from Charlotttesville was recently located.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday, December 26, that a teenager believed to be connected to the murder of 18-year-old Tessa Majors had been found.
Harrison did not provide any additional details about the 14-year-old , such as if he was a suspect or under arrest. Investigators said the teen had previously fled before he could be questioned.
Majors was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in Morningside Park Wednesday, December 11. A 13-year-old boy is currently facing second-degree murder and several other charges in connection with Tessa’s death.
A third teen had been questioned by police, but was later released.
