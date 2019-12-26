Kwanzaa celebration held at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - With Christmas over, plenty of people in the community are starting another tradition. Thursday marks the start of Kwanzaa, and people gathered at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center to kick it off.
Kwanzaa is a time dedicated to celebrating African-American culture.
Each year the Jefferson School hosts a Kwanzaa celebration for everyone in the community to take part. The event featured live spoken word and dance performances, small group learning sessions, and local vendors for people to enjoy.
Kwanzaa started in 1966 and lasts for seven days. Each day has a different meaning, and some people say knowing more about it is important for people in today's society.
"At this time, at this moment, we certainly need as much positivity as possible with all the negative that’s going on in society today, Kwanzaa speaks of coming together. Kwanzaa speaks of purpose. Kwanzaa speaks of Kujichagulia, which is self-determination,” Alex-Zan, an attendee, said.
Thursday was the only public event for Kwanzaa, but the rest of the six days will be celebrated in people’s homes. Each day a candle is lit.
