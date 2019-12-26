Hokies hone in on Kentucky quarterback

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The Virginia Tech football team plays 7-5 Kentucky in the Belk Bowl in less than a week at Bank of America Stadium on December 31st.
The 8-4 Hokies are focused on Kentucky’s talented quarterback, Lynn Bowden. The Wildcat played wide receiver until Kentucky’s bye week.
After Kentucky’s starting quarterback suffered a knee injury, they put the backup in, then he suffered from a wrist injury. That’s when Bowden stepped up and has been excelling since.
“I turned on the film expecting to see a small guy and he is certainly not. he’s 6′1 about 200 pounds something like that and can really run,” says head coach of Virginia Tech Justin Fuente. “It’s a pretty cool study on not what they’re doing on the offensive side of the ball but how they’ve adapted.”
In the 24-20 win over Arkansas, Bowden finished 7-for-11 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 196 yards and two scores.
“He has great speed. with a ball in his hand, I mean he was their leading receiver. If you look at the stats he’s the leading receiver, leading kick returner, leading punt returner, and leading rusher and their quarterback. Theres not many guys like that out there,” says defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
