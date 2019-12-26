Dry and mild through Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Warmer than average weather will continue through the weekend. A little fog and low clouds may form predawn east of the Blue Ridge, especially over the Piedmont. Many areas will remain above freezing overnight.
Mostly sunny and hazy for Friday afternoon. Temperatures may be a little lower compared to today, mainly if your area sees fog and clouds in the morning. It’ll take longer to warm up.
Dry and mild to start the weekend. A large storm system over the Southwest now, will head east and arrive here later on Sunday. It will give us a soaking rainfall. A half inch to an inch of rain is projected for most places through Monday morning.
Drying and a little cooler to end 2019. The first day of 2020 looks dry with temperatures a little mild for the first day of January.
More wet weather is expected for January 2nd.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 30s. Some patchy fog possible, mainly over the Piedmont.
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and hazy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Sunday: Rain developing. Mainly in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s. Rainy Sunday night. Lows lower 50s.
Monday: Morning showers exit. Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
New Year’s Eve night: Fair and chilly. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Day: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Rain showers. High 50 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.