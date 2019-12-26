Congregation Beth Israel, First Presbyterian Church volunteers spend Christmas serving dinner to the homeless

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The holiday season is a time to celebrate family and togetherness but not everyone has a family to go home to. With the hustle and bustle this time of year, the homeless are often forgotten.
On Wednesday, volunteers from different congregations across Charlottesville made sure the city's homeless population had a place to gather and enjoy a hot meal on Christmas night.
"It’s a nice partnership. We get to know each other. We form relationships,” Russ Linden, with Congregation Beth Israel, said.
Volunteers from Congregation Beth Israel and First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville spent Christmas night serving a traditional dinner to the city’s homeless population.
“We have found almost every year that the best thing for us to do is to be hospitable at Christmas, it is a time when our community and our church community can serve the people,” Downing Miller, with First Presbyterian Church, said.
The volunteers teamed up with PACEM, a nonprofit which provides shelter to those, like Henry Glover, who don’t have a place to stay during the winter months.
"We're in between a rock and a hard place because of the predicament we're in that is not anybody's fault or doing,” Glover said.
Glover, who graduated from the University of Virginia, says there are common misconceptions about people served by PACEM. "I’m very grateful for PACEM to give us this program. They’re supposed to be working on doing it year-round to where people have more stability and don’t have to worry about where they’re going to eat or how they’re going to get by day-to-day.”
Most volunteers agree that they couldn't think of a better way to spend the holiday.
"One of the best parts of it is they really appreciate being given this yummy food and being shown some respect,” Linden said.
"I think people are very afraid of the homeless. There are stereotypes out there that make them afraid or scared to be serving them, anybody who comes into our community and participates with PACEM finds that they have very caring loving people,” Miller said.
PACEM shelters will be open and housing the homeless through April. If you are interested in getting involved or donating to PACEM, you can click here.
