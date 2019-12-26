Boxing Day: many Charlottesville businesses are accepting returns and exchanges post-Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - We all know the feeling. The gift under the tree did not turn out to be quite what you wanted. Stores across Charlottesville are back open and busy on what retailers call ‘Boxing Day’ when they accept returns and exchange items.
Stores are still open and still busy as people exchange those not-so-perfect gifts. If you're trading in a present this year, don't worry - you aren't a Grinch and you're definitely not alone.
According to a study from Oracle Retail, 77% of shoppers plan to take a gift back to the store this year. Almost 20% of people plan to return more than half of their gifts and that study was done months before Christmas.
Luckily, for many of these stores, the majority of those returns happen in person, at brick and mortar locations. That gives local businesses a chance to do a little extra business the day after Christmas.
For customers, they can get all of their returns done as soon as possible, without having to wait for the right items to get shipped back.
"I mean, I can get it all back, and to have that flexibility the day after Christmas and being able to have that human interaction, I think they do a great job with it,” Parker Wood, who returned a gift, said.
Shoppers are still out and about, and if you have something to return it might not be too late. Most businesses are back to normal operating hours on Thursday.
