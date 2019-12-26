Albemarle Co. again offering free Christmas tree recycling

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - It’s time to start thinking about taking down all those holiday decorations.
Albemarle County is again offering several drop-off sites where folks can have their Christmas trees recycled for free:
- Crozet Park in Crozet
- Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood
- Chris Greene Lake Park in Earlysville
- Darden Towe Park on Elks Drive
- Scottsville Community Center in Scottsville
- Walnut Creek Park off Old Lynchburg Road
- Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center on McIntire Road (Note: Sunday hours are 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.)
These sites run from 7 a.m. until dark December 26 to January 19.
The important part is to remove all decorations - ornaments, lights, stands, and nails - before dropping off the evergreen tree.
"It really minimizes waste, and the landfill impact is amazing. And so the way that the program works is you bring your tree to us at one of our parks, and we will recycle your tree, and it will turn into mulch," Albemarle County Communications Specialist Samantha Hart said.
The county's tree recycling program started in 1988, and collects about 2,300 trees each year.
The mulch from the recycled trees will be available for free starting February 1 at Darden Towe Park.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.