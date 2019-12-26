Above average temperatures through December’s end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - It was a dry and mild Christmas here in Central VA. Temperatures will continue to run above average today and through the end of the week. Highs will be a good 10-15 degrees above average, nearing 60 each day,
Skies will remain fairly clear for the next few days, too. A few more clouds will mix in for Friday and Saturday, but both days will be dry. Meanwhile, a storm system developing in California will track eastward across the United States. Rain from this system will eventually reach us by Sunday. Steady rain may continue through early Monday before exiting. Dry conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with temperatures closer to average.
Today: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs near 60.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Patch fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, mild. Highs near 60. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 60.
Sunday: Rain showers. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Early rain, then clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday, New Year’s Day: Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
