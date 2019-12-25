Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Rockingham County. It happened on Route 11 on Tuesday night.
Police say a tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old Raheel Azhar was trying to turn into a gas station when it hit a Chevy Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe, 33-year-old Dustin E. Harlow of Harrisonburg, died at the scene.
Nancy S. Lambert, 82, of Rockingham, Va., was flown to UVA Medical Center but later died.
Azhar suffered minor injuries and was charged with reckless driving.
Virginia State Police Press Release:
Virginia State Police Trooper H. Stover is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred on December 24, 2019 at 7:10 p.m. on Route 11 (North Valley Pike) at 1.4 of a mile south Route 765 (Gravels Road).
A 2014 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling north on Rt. 11, attempted a left turn into a gas station, and collided with a southbound 1998 Chevy Tahoe.
The driver of the Volvo, Raheel Azhar, 35, of Wappingers Falls, NY., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. Azhar was wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Chevy, Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Harlow was wearing a seat-belt.
A passenger in the Chevy, Nancy S. Lambert, 82, of Rockingham, Va., was flown to UVA Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. Lambert was wearing a seat-belt.
Azhar was charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team and VSP’s Motor Carrier Safety Team.
