Spring in December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a pleasant Christmas 2019. High temperatures reached the low to mid 50s. We will have a clearing sky overnight with a wide range in temperature. If the wind is calm in your neighborhood, you'll be in the upper 20s. Lower 30s where there's a light breeze.
We all turn mild Thursday through the weekend. Feeling spring-like and dry through the start of the weekend.
A storm system will form over the central U.S. and head our way Sunday into early Monday with a soaking rainfall. An average of an inch of rain is projected at this time from Sunday through early Monday.
Drying and a little cooler Monday afternoon through New Year’s Day.
No sign of snow anytime soon.
Wednesday night: Fair sky. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s. Light and variable breeze. Patchy fog and frost.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s.
Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy with some high level clouds. Highs near 60. Lows upper 30s Saturday morning and 40s Sunday morning.
Sunday: Rain arrives. Highs upper 50s. Rain Sunday night. Lows near 50.
Monday: Rain exits early. Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s New Year’s Eve night.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
More wet weather expected on January 2nd at this time.
