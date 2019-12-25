Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Station crew stayed alert and received presents on Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - This holiday season, many people are home with their family or friends, or just enjoying a day off of work. Some, though, are still on the clock.
At the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Station, a crew stayed alert and ready to jump into action if anyone needed help.
“We definitely make a lot of good food here and we also take in a lot of good food so thank you to the community for all the sweets up there, we’ll never be able to finish them all,” Kyle Bryant, a volunteer firefighter, said.
In addition to those goodies, these volunteers did practice drills to keep their skills sharp. They also got a meal cooked by their fire chief at the end of the night.
