Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Station crew stayed alert and received presents on Christmas
By Lottye Lockhart | December 25, 2019 at 6:23 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 6:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - This holiday season, many people are home with their family or friends, or just enjoying a day off of work. Some, though, are still on the clock.

At the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Station, a crew stayed alert and ready to jump into action if anyone needed help.

“We definitely make a lot of good food here and we also take in a lot of good food so thank you to the community for all the sweets up there, we’ll never be able to finish them all,” Kyle Bryant, a volunteer firefighter, said.

In addition to those goodies, these volunteers did practice drills to keep their skills sharp. They also got a meal cooked by their fire chief at the end of the night.

