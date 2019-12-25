Santa Claus visits UVA’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit to deliver some holiday magic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Santa Claus and his carolers made a special appearance at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital to give a dose holiday magic and make a few deliveries along the way.
It was on Christmas morning and all through the floor. Children were waiting to see what’s in store. Santa and a few of his carolers made their rounds to UVA’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).
“They do their best to get the children out and home and maybe they'll come back next week, but these children that are here today are very ill,” Patricia Carrubba, with UVA Medical Center, said.
However, this group brought a special kind of medicine to bring families, like the Wolfers, some Christmas joy.
“We were on isolation actually earlier this week so we couldn't go out and do all of that stuff, so it was really nice of them to come to the room,” Ben Wolfer, who has a child in the hospital, said.
“It's definitely been difficult not being with our family, but here they've definitely made us feel like family,” Talea Wolfer, who has a child in the hospital, said.
Wednesday’s Christmas celebration was just one of the ways UVA’s staff has made the Wolfer’s feel more at home during their hospital stay.
“They've been really great here. They've made it really feel at home. You know us being away for so long they've really done a good job making us feel wanted and accepted,” Ben said.
Spreading those feelings of love and joy, Santa and his crew say that making that stop on Christmas morning makes all the difference.
“It brings - it makes it more normal for them. Kids love Santa and they can't go see him and they can't do their traditional Christmas at home. This makes it a little bit better for them,” Carrubba said.
Santa and his crew visited all of the children in UVA’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. They delivered presents to patients and all of their siblings visiting them during the holidays.
