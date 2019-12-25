Remains of US soldier killed in Afghanistan returned to US

Acting Under Secretary of the Army James McPherson, left, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and others salute as an Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Goble, of Washington Township, N.J., assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)