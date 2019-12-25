Pilgrim Baptist Church in Charlottesville hosts special service on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Many people are spending the night wrapping last-minute gifts but some people spent the last few hours of Christmas Eve at church for a special service.
Most churches say hosting a Christmas Eve service is a tradition and they want people to know that the holiday is about much more than just presents. On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Charlottesville for a worship service.
Pilgrim Baptist has four other sister churches. Each one takes turns hosting the service as one church body, in one place, every year.
Throughout the service, the choir and congregation sang songs, read scriptures and listened to a sermon. Members of the congregation say this is a time to give thanks and spend time with friends and family.
"I’m just thankful for life, in general, my family and for my church family and not only that but for everybody, I come in contact with on a daily basis. I’m just thankful, everyone can bless each other in some way,” Pastor Chris Cooper said.
"We find these services to be so rewarding that we get to see people sometimes we don't get to see that often and it really turns out to be such a wonderful experience for all involved,” Pastor Wendy Cooper said.
"I’m really thankful just letting me see another Christmas, I mean, the money, gifts is good, but being alive and just having fellowship with my family, to see my family together, means the most,” Richard Walker, a church member, said.
The church will also be hosting a night service on New Year’s Eve starting at 10 p.m. and invite everyone to come out to celebrate.
