James Madison’s Montpelier has free admission for kids after Christmas

The free tours make for an affordable and enriching winter experience. Admission to the House includes the opportunity to explore the exhibition The Mere Distinction of Colour and join "Montpelier's Enslaved Community" walking tour. Tours will be offered every half-hour each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Montpelier's Enslaved Community" walking tour is at 12 p.m., and the "Madison and the Constitution" tour will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Adults purchasing tickets online receive $2 off each ticket.