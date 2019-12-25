James Madison’s Montpelier has free admission for kids after Christmas

ORANGE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - James Madison’s Montpelier is giving families a chance to check out the presidential home, for free.
Starting on Thursday, admission will be waived for all kids ages 14 and under who visit with a paying adult. Tours of the Orange County home are offered every half hour each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The deal runs until January 1.
James Madison’s Montpelier Press Release:
Orange, VA- James Madison's Montpelier will be offering free tours after Christmas to all kids ages 14 and under who visit with a paying adult, from December 26 through January 1.
The free tours make for an affordable and enriching winter experience. Admission to the House includes the opportunity to explore the exhibition The Mere Distinction of Colour and join "Montpelier's Enslaved Community" walking tour. Tours will be offered every half-hour each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Montpelier's Enslaved Community" walking tour is at 12 p.m., and the "Madison and the Constitution" tour will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Adults purchasing tickets online receive $2 off each ticket.
Bring your walking shoes and hike our 8+ miles of trails that wind through old-growth forests, horse pastures, and meadows. Visit Mr. Madison’s Temple, the Madison family cemetery, and the slave cemetery. At the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, recharge with an award-winning barbecue sandwich or other delicious offerings at the Exchange Cafe. Browse the galleries, and do some post-Christmas shopping in the Museum shop, which features beautiful hand-crafted, locally-sourced items - wooden bowls, jewelry, pottery, scarves - and an impressive selection of books.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.