Hoos gets closer to Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - In less than a week, the 24th ranked UVA football team goes up against the 9th ranked University of Florida in their first-ever Orange Bowl appearance.
Virginia and Florida are both in the top ten in the country in sacking the quarterback, with Florida ranking 4th with 46 sacks and Virginia ranking 7th with 45 sacks.
“Defensive wise they have some really long lengthy players,” said Jonathan Greenard, linebacker for the Florida Gators.
However, Virginia is preparing for a Florida offense that likes to air the ball out to some impressive wide receivers.
“They’re very good throwing the ball,” said Nick Grant, cornerback for the Virginia Cavaliers, “They have very talented receivers. They have a really good tight end. Their quarterback is pretty accurate, but they’re just like any other team schematically. They just have better players just like Clemson.”
The UVA football team has learned from the 62-17 defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship game and is focused on the upcoming matchup against the Gators.
Bronco Mendenhall, head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers, said about Florida, “Florida is not as balanced as Clemson, meaning the quarterback run, the running back run, and then the pass game is more throwing oriented. Throw first, with very talented wide receivers.”
Florida isn’t overlooking this matchup against the Cavaliers.
“It’s going to be fun. They have a really dynamic quarterback and offense. You have to worry about everything you know. It’s not just the run game with him,” said Greenard. “It’s going to be a hard-fought game, it won’t come easy.”
